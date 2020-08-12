Barcelona player tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

One Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus, but the club say he has not been in contact with any of the squad that are competing in the Champions League, according to Sky Sports.

Barcelona conducted coronavirus tests on Tuesday on nine players - Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets - who are due to return for pre-season training on Wednesday.

One of the nine - who has not been named - returned a positive test. The club say he is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home.

News.Az