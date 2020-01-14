Barcelona sack Valverde, appoint new manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish giants Barcelona sacked coach Ernesto Valverde to replace him with Quique Setien, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Quique Setien will be the new manager of FC Barcelona. Welcome!" Barcelona said on Twitter late on Monday.

Setien was a former Real Betis and Las Palmas coach.

The 61-year-old inked a contract with Barcelona to become the club's first team coach until June 30, 2022.

Barcelona sacked Valverde to replace him with Setien.

"Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde reached an agreement to terminate the contract that united both parties," the club said on their official website.

As Barcelona coach, Valverde claimed four trophies including two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup. However, he failed to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

