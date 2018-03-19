Barkindo: Azerbaijan plays important role in supporting OPEC deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays an important role in supporting the OPEC + deal to cut oil production.

The statement came from Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo speaking at a press conference in Baku on March 19, AzVision reports.

He noted that OPEC and Azerbaijan continue cooperation to define the most beneficial actions for supporting oil prices on the world market.

News.Az

News.Az