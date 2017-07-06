Bars and restaraunts of Mandarin Oriental Hotel welcome you in a new format

+ ↺ − 16 px

A stunning resort overlooking the Aegean Sea, Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum is where dreams come true. A luxury five-star hotel retreat with two private beaches and excellent leisure facilities, we invite you to lie back, relax and savour the moment.

In the new season, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Bodrum has made some changes to its gastronomic concept.

Kurochan was reopened as Kurochan by IOKI

IOKI was named directly from Keizo Okitasan, a talented Japanese chef famous in Istanbul for its recipes and special sauces in creative modern sushi world. In 2015 IOKI received Istanbul's "Best Asian Cuisine" award in January 2015. IOKI currently operates 3 restaurants in prime locations in Istanbul. IOKI is an elegant modern casual sushi house concept with a relaxed setting, where guests can linger with friends and family.

With its open kitchen, IOKI talented chefs present a modern innovative sushi menu influenced by Peruvian flavours, appetizers, Tempura, noodles, Teppanyaki and robata grill dishes dedicated to bring the freshest ingredients enveloped with Japanese authenticity.



There is a rustic feel to the concept with its wooden furniture and deck. It is in a central location with a large show bar which has bar stools overlooking the beach. The perfect spot for an evening sunset cocktail.

The bar offers Japanese beer and an extensive selection of sake as the main feature, wine alongside fun and innovative cocktail list which uses Japanese inspired infusions, fruits, vegetables and spices. Jigger Istanbul bar consultancy provided support in developing a unique and trendy cocktail list. The venue encompasses a modern bar and lounge area overlooking the Aegean sea, an elegant casual Japanese restaurant and a private dining waterfront area that can cater up to 20 guests.



The venue serves dinner only. The menu features Soups, salads, innovative Sushi and Sashimi, tempuras, rice, noodles, teppanyaki and Robata grill dishes.



The venue is operating 6 days a week (all except Monday) from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Blue Marlin Ibiza is now operated as The Sands Beach Club



The Sands beach club is the ideal place to relax: enjoy a cocktail of fresh fruit, lunch from your sunbed, sunbathe and bathe in the Mediterranean, share great moments with friends. The beach is a trendy place where it feels good to spend time with friends and have fun with families.



The opening of the Sands in Bodrum has brought a new experience to the Turkish coast: The venue mixes French sophistication with Turkish service and sense of enjoyment. Situated on one of the country’s most iconic coast in Bodrum, the beach, restaurant and bar can please everyone at any time.

Dinner will be based on a Mediterranean menu with also some essential Turkish dishes for Beach consumption mainly. Our signature dishes are:



• Our fan burger - BEACHOUSE burger; A classic prepared with Santa Gertrudis farm meat, Cheddar cheese, pesto, tomato, rocket, red onion and pickles ,served with fries. Our burger can be ordered with spelt bread.

• Healthy fresh salad selections such as Nicoise Salad as well as Caesar salad

• Wood burning oven and grill will make guests to try our freshly prepared pizzas, home grown herb marinated steaks and local catch of the day.

• The venue encompasses 2 modern bar and lounge area overlooking the beach and the Aegean sea.



The restaurant offers a culinary expedition, exploring unique Mediterranean and Turkish flavors. The venue is operating 7 days a week. Beach breakfast is served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch is served from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner is served from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m.



SuperJazz is now operated as La Suite Bodrum Lounge



Terrace Bar and lounge with spectacular Aegean sea view, enchanting atmosphere with tasteful interiors. The sophisticated music chosen by the professional Dj’s features Turkish Pop on some nights and 70's and 80's music on Thursday nights. La Suite may begin having Jazz nights, which will be sure to satisfy Miles Davis’s lovers or the like.



La Suite also has a lovely terrace and sitting area where guests can enjoy a pleasant summer evening with delicious cocktails and boutique-brand drinks while tasting mouth-watering accompaniments like spring rolls to locally harvested fresh fruit salads. Exclusive selection of Whiskeys, the barmen use traditional local herbs, spices, liqueurs and fresh ingredients that turn a traditional cocktail recipe into a signature trendy drink.



The venue is open 7 days a week, from 6 p.m. and continues until the last guest leaves with joy and happiness.



The menu features Hot bites, cold cuts, mezze, sandwiches and burgers, cheese plater…



Entertainment



DJ Music during Week. from 6pm to midnight.

Live Performance on different evenings.– Jazz / International / Turkish.

Dana Leese jazz style will bring upscale clients



Vildan Demir, a Turkish singer, takes you on a nostalgic journey as she sings Turkish pop music of the 1970s, '80s and '90s.



On the other hand, Eda, is sure to rock the audience with a selection of hits from the '70s and '80s. She is very energetic and classy, and most of the time she sings with a microphone.



Famous talented D.J.’s will perform with famous singers as well.

