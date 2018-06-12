Yandex metrika counter

Base oil price to be increased in 2018 state budget

The base oil price of $45 a barrel in Azerbaijan's 2018 state budget is planned to be raised to $55.

As a result, it’s planned to transfer AZN 1,750,000,000 of AZN 5,600,000,000 additional receipts, expected to go to SOFAZ by the year-end, to the state budget, increase income forecast of State Customs Committee by AZN 725 million, increase the off-budgetary incomes of budget-funded organizations by ANZ 35 million, use AZN 31 million of single treasury account of the state budget as of January 1, 2018.

