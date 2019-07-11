Batumi hosts 1st Eastern Partnership Investment Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st Eastern Partnership Investment Forum, a side event of the 16th Batumi International Conference has kicked off in Georgia, AzerTag reports.

The Forum, co-organized by the EU Commission, Government of Georgia and the Center for European Governance and Economy, will discuss the impact of the Eastern Partnership Program of the European Union on the investment environment of the six partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) after ten years of its implementation, with the primary focus to promote European investments into the EaP countries in the four key sectors: infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and agriculture.

Ministers from EaP countries, the high-level EU officials, as well as business leaders, business organizations, international organizations, donors, international financial institutions and media, both from the EaP countries and the EU member states, are expected to participate in the forum.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmud Mammadguliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov, the country’s Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov and other officials are attending the forum.

During the Forum, Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov will highlight the international economic relations and investment opportunities of Azerbaijan.

The event will also feature the presentation of a catalogue of investment projects from all the Eastern Partnership countries.

