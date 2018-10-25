Bavaria Trip On BMW Sports Car

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong, October 24, 2018. Hotel Mandarin Oriental, Munich pleases sports car lovers with a special offer of German Autobahn Adventure.

Through an exclusive partnership with Munich-based Sixt Rent a Car, guests can enjoy spending a day exploring Bavaria in the sporty version of the BMW plug-in hybrid series. The “plug-in hybrid” type is considered the most environmentally friendly car with an internal combustion engine.

With a hotel-provided map of picturesque routes and famous sights, guests can enjoy driving through the scenic Bavarian countryside, finding old race tracks and taking a spin on the autobahn. Munich is the home of BMW, so guests can visit the city’s architecturally stunning BMW World, where the carmaker’s current models are on display, and neighbouring BMW Museum to discover the company’s engineering breakthroughs of the past.

The car hire service will adjust the car specifically for guests directly to the hotel. The offer also includes parking and battery charging. In addition, guests will receive a BMW-themed souvenir upon arrival.

The minimum bid price of the German Autobahn Adventure is EUR 1,075 per night.

The offer includes:

• Accommodation at the hotel;

• Daily breakfast for two;

• BMW-themed souvenir upon arrival;

• Drive on the BMW i8, car delivery to the hotel and return transfer;

• Rechargeable battery and parking services;

• Map showing Bavaria’s scenic car routes.

The car is provided by the Sixt Rent a Car rental service in accordance with special terms and conditions. The set rental time - 24 hours - starts from the moment the car is delivered to the hotel. Guests can extend the rental time for an additional fee.

The offer is available for a minimum of two nights’ stay until August 2019. Book a room at www.mandarinoriental.com.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Munich

A five-star hotel in the heart of the Old Town, Mandarin Oriental, Munich is a luxury retreat with timeless appeal. Offering an enticing blend of luxury, comfort and style, our extensive facilities, excellent service and beautiful rooms can’t fail to delight. In addition to the first-class level of service, guests of the hotel have access to the delights of the restaurant and bar, which have received many awards. Special attention should be paid to the trendy Matsuhisa restaurant by famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa. A luxurious addition to staying in one of the 48 rooms or 25 suites will be the swimming pool located on the roof of the hotel. Swimming in it, you can contemplate the beauty of the city.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award winning owner and operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences located in prime destinations around the world. The Group regularly receives international recognition and awards for quality management and legendary service hospitality. Currently the Group owns and operates 31 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries of the world, and does not plan to stop there. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photos of hotels in the group are available at www.mandarinoriental.com in the Photo Library section. Additional information can be found on the official pages of the hotel group in social networks.

