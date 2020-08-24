Bayern Munich beat PSG to win 6th Champions League title

+ ↺ − 16 px

German giants Bayern Munich have won the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in the club's history after beating French side Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the final in Portugal's capital, Lisbon.

A goal by French winger Kingsley Coman was enough for the Munich side on Sunday to dash the Parisians' dreams of winning for the first time the top club competition of European football.

The Paris-born Coman, a former Paris Saint-Germain player, nodded in at the back post from Joshua Kimmich's cross in the 59th minute.

Meanwhile, Bayern's Polish star Robert Lewandowski became the top scorer in this year's Champions League season with 15 goals.

The final was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News.Az