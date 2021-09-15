Bayern Munich clinch 3-0 away win over Barcelona

Bayern Munich clinch 3-0 away win over Barcelona

Bayern Munich claimed a 3-0 away victory Tuesday against Barcelona in their first Group E match of the UEFA Champions League, according to Anadolu Agency.

In another Group E match, Dynamo Kyiv was held to a goalless draw with Benfica at NSC Olimpiyskiy.

Manchester United meanwhile lost 2-1 to Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf in Berne.

The Champions League group stage results are as follows:

Young Boys - Manchester United: 2-1

Sevilla - Salzburg : 1-1

Dinamo Kyiv - Benfica : 0-0

Barcelona - Bayern Munich : 0-3

Villarreal - Atalanta B.C. : 2-2

Lille - Wolfsburg : 0-0

Malmo - Juventus: 0-3

Chelsea - Zenit : 1-0

