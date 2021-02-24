Yandex metrika counter

Bayern Munich gain advantage for quarterfinals

  • Sports
  • Share
Bayern Munich gain advantage for quarterfinals

Bayern Munich hammered Serie A side Lazio 4-1 Tuesday in a Champions League Round of 16 match to gain a huge advantage ahead of the second-leg clash, Anadolu Agency reports. 

Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane gave the German side a 3-0 lead in the first half at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

An own goal by Francesco Acerbi made the score 4-0 for the visitors while Joaquin Correa scored for Lazio and the game ended 4-1.

In another Round of 16 match, Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in an away game with a goal by Olivier Giroud as they gained an advantage before the second-leg game.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      