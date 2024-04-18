Bayern Munich, Real Madrid advance to UEFA Champions League semifinal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid moved to the UEFA Champions League semifinal after beating their opponents on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Real Madrid broke the deadlock in its match against Manchester City when Rodrygo made a close-range finish in the 12th minute at Etihad Stadium.

But Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne fired with his right foot from a narrow angle to beat Madrid goalie Andriy Lunin in the 76th minute.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and went to extra time, with neither team able to produce a goal.

Jude Bellingham, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho and Antonio Rudiger converted their penalty kicks for Real Madrid, but Luka Modric was unsuccessful.

For Manchester City, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Ederson scored their penalties while Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic missed theirs.

With this result, Real Madrid defeated Manchester City to set up a semifinal clash against Bayern

Also Wednesday, Bayern Munich scored the winner in its match against Arsenal after Joshua Kimmich produced a header from close range in the 63rd minute at Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians clinched the second leg with a narrow win to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Also, Borussia Dortmund will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal.

The first leg will take place in Dortmund on April 30 or May 1, with the return leg in France on May 7/8.

News.Az