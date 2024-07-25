Beijing accuses NATO of prolonging Ukraine war for profit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing on Thursday accused NATO of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to gain profit.

The Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Zhang Xiaogang, stated that NATO countries are extending the conflict in Ukraine through their continued weapons supplies, benefiting their defense industries in the process, News.Az reports citing foreign media.“China has always maintained an impartial and fair position on the Ukraine issue; we actively call for peace talks, which has been widely recognized by the international community,” he noted, commenting on the NATO summit communique. "In contrast, US-led NATO countries are adding fuel to the fire, seeing this as their chance to profit from the war,” Zhang added.The alliance should take a long, hard look in the mirror instead of accusing China of being involved in the conflict in Ukraine, he went on to say."We warn NATO against interfering in China’s domestic affairs, challenging China’s legitimate rights and interests, and smearing China’s internal and foreign policy; otherwise, the alliance will shoot itself in the foot," Zhang pointed out.

