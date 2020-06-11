Yandex metrika counter

Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months

  • World
  • Share
Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months

Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months, Reuters reports. 

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People’s Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      