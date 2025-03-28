Beijing hosts another round of Azerbaijan-China political consultations

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, engaged in talks with the Chinese delegation, headed by Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The discussions revolved around the cooperation across political, economic, trade, energy, green transition, digital development, transport and logistics, educational, cultural, tourism and other domains. The sides highlighted the importance of high level reciprocal visits and their positive impact on many aspects of bilateral relations.

The sides emphasized the historical significance of the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China, adopted during the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on July 3, 2024. The parties also underlined the importance of this political document in strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov provided a detailed overview of Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, the normalization process with Armenia, existing obstacles, the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as investment projects.

Discussions also covered the cooperation within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and other international platforms, as well as regional issues and matters of mutual interest.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Mammadov met Thursday with Chen Zhou, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee of China, to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations. The sides noted that the mutual trust and friendship between the heads of state form the foundation for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and China.

As part of the trip, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov also met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), to discuss the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister Mammadov held discussions at the Center for China and Globalization with its leadership and representatives of various think tanks, where he provided detailed information about Azerbaijan, the current situation in the region, and Azerbaijan-China relations, answering questions from the participants.