Beijing hosts exhibition and concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

An exhibition and concert dedicated to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev have been held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, News.Az reports.

The event, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, was attended by President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) Lin Songtian, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming, representatives of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Ministry of Foreign Relations, Ministry of Culture, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and other public agencies as well as the heads of about 50 foreign diplomatic corps accredited in China.

The exhibition displayed photos and information reflecting the different periods of life and public service of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, his activities during the Soviet period and during the years of independence, the meetings he held, his visits to the regions of the country and abroad as well as his visit to the People's Republic of China in 1994.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition, CPAFFC President Lin Songtian said that the friendship between China and Azerbaijan goes back to the ancient Silk Road period, adding that thanks to this friendship the two peoples have benefited from each other for centuries. The CPAFFC President described prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev as a man of great authority.

“In the first years of Azerbaijan's independence, Heydar Aliyev assumed historical responsibility and managed to open a new page in the history of Azerbaijan thanks to his political wisdom, vision and great courage. Azerbaijan as a country where political stability ensured, has embarked on the path of rapid development, and the welfare of the population has begun to improve,” Lin Songtian said.

Noting that National Leader Heydar Aliyev was a close friend of China, Lin Songtian hailed Heydar Aliyev’s visit as President of Azerbaijan to China as well as his historical contributions to the development of relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional services in the history of national statehood of Azerbaijan, who made the rightest decisions for Azerbaijan at the most difficult moment and pulled a country out of the tragic situation it was in, describing him as the architect of modern and developing Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will host a number of cultural events in Azerbaijan and abroad as part of Year of Heydar Aliyev, Anar Alakbarov said that holding the first event in China is a clear evidence of friendship between the two nations.

He mentioned that as a great friend of China, Heydar Aliyev paid great attention to the development of Azerbaijan's relations with China, and this policy is currently being continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Anar Alakbarov pointed out that strengthening relations with China is one of main priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, adding that thanks to the mutual respect and trust between the two heads of state there is an active political dialogue between the two countries.

The event then continued with a gala dinner and an interesting concert program performed by Azerbaijani artists.

News.Az