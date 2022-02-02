Beijing starts torch relay for Winter Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Winter Olympics torch relay has kicked off in Beijing as China’s capital gears up to host the global sporting event against a backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports.

The first stage started today at the southern gate of the Olympic Forest Park.

By evening, the torch, named "Flying", must be delivered to the Shougang Park in the west of Beijing, where the buildings of the Organizing Committee of the Games are located.

Tomorrow, the torch will go to Yanqing district, where the second Olympic cluster is located. And the third stage of the torch relay will be held in the city of Zhangjiakou. On February 4, the fire will be delivered to the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympics, which will be held in the Olympic Park.

Due to the pandemic, the torch relay had to be reduced to three days. In total, about 1,200 torchbearers aged 14 to 86 will take part in the relay. Besides, for the first time in history, the transfer of the Olympic torch from a robot to a robot will take place.

News.Az