Beijing to host 25th China-EU Summit

As per the agreement between China and the European Union, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to visit Beijing on July 24.

During their visit, they will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The statement also revealed that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will join the EU leaders to co-chair the 25th China-EU Summit.

News.Az