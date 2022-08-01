Beijing vows effective measures if Pelosi visits Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing will take effective measures if Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lijian stressed that Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan will be a gross inference in China’s domestic policy and will lead to very serious consequences.

The spokesman said that such a visit to Taiwan will destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait and deal a blow to China-US relations.

“China will definitely take resolute and effective countermeasures,” he vowed.

On Sunday, a delegation led by Pelosi left for Asia in order to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The politician refused to specify whether she intended to visit Taipei during her Asia-Pacific tour.

News.Az