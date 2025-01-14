Yandex metrika counter

Belarus appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Tuesday appointed Dmitry Pinevich as the country’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing BelTA.

Pinevich, who previously served as the Health Minister of Belarus from 2020 to 2024, will now represent the country in Azerbaijan.

He succeeded Andrey Ravkov, who held the position since November 2020.

