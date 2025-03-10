Belarus appoints new prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Aleksandr Turchin Prime Minister of Belarus.

According to the Constitution, the prime minister is appointed by the president of the Republic of Belarus with the prior consent of the House of Representatives. This procedure has been observed, News.Az reports, citing BelTA.

“I deliberately chose to introduce our deputy prime ministers and the ministers who will work with them in whole teams. I want you to keep in mind this thing about yourself - you have presidential inclinations like me. You can make a dramatic move. But here you will have to consult with Roman Aleksandrovich [former prime minister and new head of the National Bank]. You are the head of government. And if I wanted a dictatorship in the government, I would have probably not brought the governors there. They are fully aware of the huge responsibility and the need to oversee a certain set of issues, be it economy, construction, agriculture or social matters. Probably, you are the right person for this,” the head of state said.

Until now, Aleksandr Turchin was Minsk Oblast governor. The president ordered to submit proposals on the person who will replace him in this role after consulting with the economic team of the government and parliamentarians. “So that I will be offered different points of view,” the head of state remarked.

News.Az