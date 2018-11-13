Belarus, Azerbaijan remain committed to long-term partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus and Azerbaijan are determined to promote long-standing and efficient partnership in all areas, Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka said at the conference timed to the 25th anniversary of Belarus-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations on 13 November, BelTA has learned.

Trustful relations between the leaders of the two countries provide a good foundation for bilateral cooperation. Since 2006 the Belarusian president has visited Baku four times; his Azerbaijani counterpart has been on a visit to Minsk four times, too.

Andrei Yeudachenka emphasized the importance of the forthcoming visit of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to Minsk that is due in a week. Andrei Yeudachenka believes that over 25 years of relations, Belarus and Azerbaijan have grown into strategic partners, which is proved, among other things, by a well-developed legal framework of bilateral relations. In his words, the two countries are on the same page regarding the international agenda.

The intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation delivers results and the two countries take adequate measures to expand contacts in this field. As a result, over nine months this year, bilateral trade expanded threefold over the same period last year. Andrei Yeudachenka believes that it is largely attributed to the implementation of joint projects. Now the two countries are considering joint operation on the markets of third countries, including Turkey.

The diplomat also touched upon Belarus-Azerbaijan contacts in humanitarian matters and education. In fact, about 500 students from Azerbaijan study in Belarus.

Top on the agenda of the conference is Belarus-Azerbaijan cooperation in trade, economy, interparliamentary ties and contacts between the defense organizations and the emergencies ministries.

News.Az

