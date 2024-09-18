Belarus coup plotters planned to shoot down Lukashenko’s helicopter, reveals documentary

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the convicts sentenced for plotting to overthrow the Belarusian government has disclosed their plan to shoot down President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s helicopter.

Yury Zenkovich, one of the convicted people, said in the documentary "Murderous Conspiracy. The target is Lukashenko", which was aired by the Belarus-1 television channel, revealed that they intended to eliminate President Lukashenko by shooting at his helicopter with a heavy machine gun."[We were to] shoot the presidential helicopter either on takeoff or landing with a heavy machine gun," Zenkovich said.Zenkovich was sentenced to 11 years in prison on September 5, 2022, by a court in Minsk for his role in the conspiracy to seize power in Belarus.

