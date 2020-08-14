Yandex metrika counter

Belarus election results confirmed, Lukashenko elected president

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has won the presidential election on August 9, the announcement was made via the Central Election Commission’s website, TASS reports. 

"The commission’s decision approved the results of the election. Alexander Lukashenko is elected president of the Republic of Belarus," the statement runs.

According to the commission, Lukashneko got 80.1% of the votes, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, his key rival, secured 10.12%.


