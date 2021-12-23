Belarus leader congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his 60th jubilee.

“Once you have rightly pointed out: “If we don’t think about the future, we are unlikely to be able to address today’s challenges.” Based on that principle, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in the field of socio-economic development and has become a powerful and influential country that resolutely defends its interests at the international level,” Lukashenko said in his letter.

“I note with pleasure that the strategic partnership relations between Minsk and Baku are successfully continuing,” he noted.

“I am confident that the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects that we plan will provide a solid foundation for deepening of multifaceted cooperation.”

“I highly appreciate your friendship, confidence, support, as well as your personal attention to the interests of Belarus. I warmly recall our meetings, and look forward to seeing you often in the hospitable land of Belarus,” he said.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, long life and, as well as success in creative works you are implementing in your high state position,” the Belarus leader added.

News.Az