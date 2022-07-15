Belarus officially appeals to SCO for membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus has officially filed a bid to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the organization’s Secretary General Zhang Ming told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The SCO chief said official membership procedures are to begin soon.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in June 2001 in Shanghai. Its current members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

News.Az