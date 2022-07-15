Yandex metrika counter

Belarus officially appeals to SCO for membership

  • World
  • Share
Belarus officially appeals to SCO for membership

Belarus has officially filed a bid to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the organization’s Secretary General Zhang Ming told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The SCO chief said official membership procedures are to begin soon.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in June 2001 in Shanghai. Its current members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      