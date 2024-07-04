Yandex metrika counter

Belarus officially becomes SCO member

At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana on Thursday, Belarus was officially accepted as a full member of the organization, News.Az reports.

The leaders of the SCO member countries signed a resolution of the SCO Council of Heads of State on completing the process of the Republic of Belarus joining the organization and granting it the status of a full member of the SCO.

Thus, Belarus became a full-fledged, tenth member of the SCO. India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have a similar status in the organization.

Belarus has been participating in the SCO since 2010 as a dialogue partner and since 2015 as an observer. In Samarkand, following the results of the Council of Heads of State on September 16, 2022, a decision was signed to begin the procedure for joining the organization.

