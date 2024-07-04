Belarus officially becomes SCO member
At the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana on Thursday, Belarus was officially accepted as a full member of the organization, News.Az reports.
Thus, Belarus became a full-fledged, tenth member of the SCO. India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have a similar status in the organization.
Belarus has been participating in the SCO since 2010 as a dialogue partner and since 2015 as an observer. In Samarkand, following the results of the Council of Heads of State on September 16, 2022, a decision was signed to begin the procedure for joining the organization.