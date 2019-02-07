Belarus PM and EOC President discuss preparations for 2nd European Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Chairman of the Republican Organizing Committee for the preparation and holding of the 2nd European Games of 2019 in the Republic of Belarus Sergei Rumas and President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Janez Kocijancic discussed the preparations for the upcoming multisport forum at a meeting in Rome, Italy, according to minsk2019.by.

Sergei Rumas informed the head of the EOC about the regular meetings of the organizing committee of the Games so the preparation would be at the highest possible level, AzerTag reports. The Prime Minister also noted that all organizational measures are under his constant control.

“135 days from today the biggest multisport event in Europe will kick off and I must say that the Belarusian government is fully committed to supporting MEGOC,” Rumas said. “To us, the European Games mean a lot, they will raise our country’s image and showcase its progress.”

Janez Kocijancic expressed satisfaction with the work of the Belarussian side in preparing for the 2nd European Games.

“We are very satisfied with your collaborative efforts,” Kocijanсiс said. “And fully confident you will make the best use of this opportunity to show the world a modern Belarus”.

During the meeting, Sergei Rumas and Janez Kocijancic also discussed some questions.

“The Flame of the 2nd Minsk 2019 European Games will travel towards Belarus by road, passing through the European countries of Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Poland,” Belarus Prime Minister said. “It represents a very emblematic moment for us and will open up Belarus to the world.”

