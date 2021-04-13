Yandex metrika counter

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Belarus President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

