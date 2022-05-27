Belarus president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday-the Independence Day,” Lukashenko said in a congratulatory message.

“The fraternal Azerbaijani people, having gone through a series of difficult trials, can rightfully be proud of their success in state building, economic and social development, as well as authority in the international arena,” he said.

Lukashenko stressed that Minsk highly appreciates and sincerely values the level of cooperation, friendship and mutual understanding with Baku.

“I am sure that the multifaceted Belarusian-Azerbaijani partnership will continue to be strengthened and enriched with new promising projects. Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you good health, inexhaustible energy and the realization of all plans, and the people of Azerbaijan peace and new successes,” the Belarusian president added.

News.Az