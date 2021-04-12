Belarusian President Lukashenko to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on 13 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The two-day visit has an intensive agenda. Special attention will be drawn to the expansion of the trade and economic interaction and the intensification of cooperation. The sides will discuss industrial cooperation, current and promising projects in the manufacturing sector and food supplies, processing of agricultural products. The sides will also focus on cooperation in healthcare, science and technology, education and tourism.

After the talks, the sides are expected to sign bilateral documents.

News.Az