Belarus President offers condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over plane crash victims
AzerTag
President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed his condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.
The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
With deep sorrow and grief, the Republic of Belarus received the news of the tragic loss of lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.
The Belarusian people share the weight of the misfortune that has befallen the people of Azerbaijan, and the grief of the irreplaceable losses.
In this difficult time, I ask you to accept my sincere words of support and sympathy to you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. "
