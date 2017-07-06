Belarus president urges to pay serious attention to Karabakh problem

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has called on the European countries to pay serious attention to the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Report, he said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 26th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

"Europe today is at the epicenter of problems that were not resolved in time. On the one hand, these are problems unrelated to Europe, but Europe was at the crossroads of these problems," the president said.

As an example, the Belarusian leader listed the problem of terrorism, illegal migration, military conflict in the Middle East.

"And the historicity of the moment lies in the fact that we, as never before, felt what inaction means. By not solving the problems in Europe, many of the biggest problems are Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh, we got our own conflict in the center of Europe - Ukraine.

Therefore, the historicity of the moment lies precisely in the fact that we need to pay serious attention to problems in the most serious way. And most importantly, it is very important for us to prioritize these problems," the President of Belarus said.

News.Az

News.Az