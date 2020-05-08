Belarus' presidential election set for 9 August

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Belarusian parliament have set the country's presidential election for 9 August, BelTA reports.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko stressed that the MPs are in for a serious and responsible political organizational work taking into account the importance of this political event for the country.

According to Vladimir Andreichenko, this work will be conducted both in the parliament and election constituencies “to ensure that the presidential election are open, democratic and in strict accordance with the Constitution.”

