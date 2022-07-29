Yandex metrika counter

Belarus recalls ambassador to Britain

  • World
  • Share
Belarus recalls ambassador to Britain

Belarus has recalled its ambassador to the United Kingdom Maksim Ermolovich over London’s unfriendly actions, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“After the end of the current domestic political show, there will be preconditions for the restoration of dialogue and full diplomatic presence. It does not mean closing all channels of communication with London,” the ministry noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      