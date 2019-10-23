Belarus to host Days of Azerbaijani Youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Days of Azerbaijani Youth will be held in Belarus on 29 October - 1 November, BelTA learned from the National Art Center for Children and Youth.

An Azerbaijani delegation will be led by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev. “Together with Belarusian Education Minister Igor Karpenko he will engage in an open dialogue with the youth of the two states. In addition to that, young people will meet with representatives of the executive and legislative power,” the center informed. The Education Ministry of Belarus and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan are set to sign a joint plan of events for 2020-2021.

The Azerbaijani delegation will tour youth centers of Brest, Nesvizh and Minsk and will meet with their peers from Brest State University. The young people from Azerbaijan will be offered master classes and a concert celebrating creativity and talent of Belarusian and Azerbaijani students, the center informed.

The organizers of the event are the Education Ministry, the National Art Center for Children and Youth and the National Youth Center. The event is meant to promote international cooperation, to exchange best practices in implementing the youth policy and to work out a cooperation strategy between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

News.Az

