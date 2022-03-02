Belarus to host next round of Moscow-Kyiv talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia is expected on Wednesday.

According to information obtained by TASS, the talks are to be held on the territory of Belarus, in its western area of Bialowieza Forest, News.Az reports.

However, there is still no certainty about the event, as was the case with the February 28 talks in the Gomel Region of Belarus.

The first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks lasted about six hours. The parties have identified a number of priority topics on which certain decisions have been outlined.

The delegation from Ukraine includes Chairman of the Servant of the People ruling party Davyd Arakhamia, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Andriy Kostin, People's Deputy Rustem Umerov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mykola Tochitsky.

The Russian delegation at the negotiations will be represented by Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, MP Leonid Slutsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, and headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

News.Az