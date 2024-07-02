Belarus vows response to EU’s new sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minsk on Tuesday vowed to give an appropriate response to the EU’s newly-imposed anti-Belarusian sanctions.

Belarus has prepared asymmetric response to the EU’s new sanctions, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Anatoly Glaz told BelTA commenting on the introduction of the new restrictive measures against Minsk, News.Az reports.“All these sanctions imposed by the EU have one thing in common – they will not help the EU in any way to achieve their destructive goals. The sooner the European bureaucrats understand this, the less harm they will be able to do to European businesses and households,” said Anatoly Glaz. “For us, these new restrictive measures are not something to worry about, we have a lot of development plans, the economy is functioning well and, we have a lot of things and projects ahead.”“That said, the attempts of the EU leadership to impede our development with their illegal sanctions look a little comical. It is obvious that they rushed to push these decisions through before the chairmanship will change. Yet, these decisions will make us even stronger, reinvigorate our interaction with key partners, and cause inconveniences primarily to Europeans and ultimately will further weaken the European Union,” Glaz added.He believes that if the EU keeps taking decisions that are unsupported by the global majority, it will hardly be able to claim any significant role in the rising new world order.

News.Az