Belarusian company ready to jointly produce electric buses in Azerbaijan

OJSC "Holding Management Company "Belkommunmash" is ready to establish joint production of electric buses in Azerbaijan, the company's Deputy Director General said.

"OJSC "Holding Management Company "Belkommunmash" is interested in supplying electric buses to Azerbaijan’s market," she said. "To this end, in 2018, our company sent a commercial offer for electric buses addressed to the Ganja city authority."

Chistova also noted that earlier the company didn’t carry out any supplies to Azerbaijan.

She noted that the company already implemented a project for launching electric buses in Minsk, which became the first city in the CIS to launch a full-fledged regular electric bus route.

"In May 2017, double-layer electric buses began to operate, now 30 electric buses of E433 "Vitovt Max Electro" model run in Minsk," she said. "Following their operation, a significant reduction in operating costs is observed, and this makes them more attractive for use on urban and suburban routes compared to trolley buses and buses."

Chistova also added that OJSC "Holding Management Company "Belkommunmash" is actively working to bring electric buses to new markets.

"In 2017-2018, the test operation of the E433 model electric bus was conducted in Russia and Moldova," she said. "Negotiations are also underway to supply electric buses for the needs of the cities of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Poland and Romania. The issue of entering the Georgian market is being worked out."

In addition, the company plans to set up a joint venture for assembling electric buses in India, she noted. In 2019-2020, the company plans to deliver a batch of at least 40 electric buses to India, she said.

Speaking about the production plans, the deputy general director noted that it is planned to produce at least 70 electric buses, including 50 for the needs of Minsk in 2019.

