Belarusian diplomat seriously injured in armed attack in Ankara

Belarusian diplomat seriously injured in armed attack in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Undersecretary of the Belarusian Embassy in Turkey Alexander Poganshev was wounded by two shots in Ankara, APA reports citing Hurriyet.

The diplomat was seriously injured and has been delivered to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the Çankaya district of the Turkish capital.

According to a media report, the perpetrator is a Turkish national and a neighbor of the diplomat.

The gunman, who is also a retired military man, killed himself after the attack.

News.Az

News.Az