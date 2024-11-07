Belarusian leader: US pressure may push Europe toward Minsk and Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Lukashenko says the US will keep pressuring Europe and suggests Brussels may restore relations with Minsk and Moscow, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"They live off the dollar. If Europe and the euro rise, the dollar will have no value. The EU has already started to realize this," BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying. According to the Belarusian president, the leaders of EU member states "will, of course, support their countries and Europe."Lukashenko did not rule out that in the future, the EU might unite and begin collaborating with Belarus and Russia. He suggested that the leaders of EU member states could combine their technologies with the resources that Russia possesses. "It will happen someday, you will see," he stated.

News.Az