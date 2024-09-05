Belarusian military shoots down several drones after airspace violation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus' Defense Ministry announced early Thursday that it had destroyed several drones that breached the country's airspace overnight.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the ministry reported, “Late last night, on September 5, unmanned aerial vehicles were detected violating Belarusian airspace,” News.Az reports.The statement noted: “A decision was made to neutralize the threat. The prompt actions of air defense forces led to the destruction of all violating targets.”The ministry did not disclose the number of drones downed or their specific locations, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

