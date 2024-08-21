Belarusian MP: Armenians are on the path to losing their sovereignty

The protest outside the Belarusian Embassy in Armenia suggests that Armenians may be on the verge of losing their sovereignty and facing a demographic crisis.

According to BelTA , this was stated by Oleg Romanov, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus and chairman of the "Belaya Rus" party, in an interview with the ONT TV channel."This is a trajectory of deindustrialization, a loss of sovereignty, and a demographic crisis, as Armenian society is dispersing under the current conditions, leading to a decline in Armenia's demographic potential," Romanov emphasized.It's worth noting that on August 21, a protest took place outside the Belarusian Embassy in Armenia, during which demonstrators threw tomatoes, eggs, and potatoes at the embassy building.In response, Narek Tiraturyan, the chargé d'affaires of Armenia in Minsk, was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed of the "clearly inadequate measures taken by Armenian law enforcement to prevent this incident."

