+ ↺ − 16 px

The observation mission of the Belarusian Parliament conducted a press conference on Thursday regarding the outcomes of the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

Addressing the gathering, Valery Belsky, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, reported on his monitoring of the presidential election at two polling stations in Karabakh, where he observed a high level of public engagement.

“I witnessed a transparent electoral process. People participated with enthusiasm and in a celebratory atmosphere,” added Valery Belsky.

News.Az