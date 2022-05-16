Belarusian PM to visit Azerbaijan this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus’ Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on Wednesday, according to the press service of the Belarusian government, News.Az reports.

The two-day program of the visit includes meetings with Azerbaijan’s high-ranking officials, visits to Ganja Automotive Plant, the Interfood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro international exhibitions as well as the Iglim research and production enterprise.

In addition, a meeting of business people of Belarus and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place as part of the visit.

News.Az