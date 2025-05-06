Belarusian premier visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin traveled to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Tuesday.

The Belarusian premier will familiarize himself with the Aghdam Industrial Park and will be briefed on the agro-town project planned for the village of Gizil Kangarli in the district, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The "Roadmap on Joint Measures to Develop Agricultural Production" between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and his Belarusian counterpart Anatoly Linevich during Prime Minister Ali Asadov’s official visit to Belarus in October 2024.

The roadmap outlines plans to develop agricultural production in the Aghdam district and design an agro-town in the village of Gizil Kangarli.

