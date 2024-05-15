Belarusian president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan in the near future.

Preparations for Lukashenko’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik in Baku on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.The foreign ministers also exchanged views on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as regional developments.Both sides also hailed the extensive cooperation developed over the past three decades in various sectors such as economy, trade, agriculture, transportation, and technology. They highlighted the role of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and discussed plans for its upcoming meeting.Bayramov emphasized the significance of frequent high-level exchanges in fostering political dialogue and underlined the importance of the forthcoming state visit of the Belarusian president to Azerbaijan.Aleinik was briefed on the post-conflict situation in the region, ongoing reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, and opportunities for collaboration in these endeavours.The parties further discussed preparations for COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku in November this year.

News.Az