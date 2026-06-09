Belfast stabbing leaves man seriously injured

The attack occurred on Kinnaird Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. local time. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, while a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as “sickening” and condemned the violence.

Police declared a critical incident following the stabbing and said inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities have appealed for witnesses and urged members of the public not to share graphic footage circulating online as the investigation continues.