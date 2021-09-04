Belgian ambassador visits Representative Office of Nakhchivan in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Permanent Representative Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov has met with Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michel Peetermans.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of relations between the two countries, expansion of ties with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the regional situation, opening of the Zangazur corridor and the organization of official visits.

News.Az

News.Az