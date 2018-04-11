Belgian observer: Long queues can be seen at polling stations in Azerbaijan

Belgian observer: Long queues can be seen at polling stations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Long queues can be seen at polling stations in Baku, Melo Anthony John, a Belgian observer monitoring the voting process in Azerbaijan, told APA.

He noted that international observers continue to monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the election.

The election is observed by 894 international observers and 58,175 local observers.

The voting will end at 19:00 local time.

News.Az

News.Az