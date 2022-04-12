Belgium detects new variant of COVID-19 Omicron strain

+ ↺ − 16 px

A case of infection with a new variant of the COVID-19 Omicron strain has been detected in Belgium, according to virologists from KU Leuven (the Catholic University of Leuven) Mark van Ranst and Piet Mas, News.Az reports citing Belga news agency.

The sample was found in Wallonia (French-speaking part of Belgium) and subsequently analyzed at the Free University of Brussels (Vrije Universiteit Brussel).

According to van Ranst, the emergence of new variants of coronavirus strains is not in itself a significant event. “Viruses accumulate mutations, they always do it. New versions will appear,” Belga quoted the virologist as saying.

He also added that the emergence of new Omicron variants is better than the emergence of a fundamentally new COVID-19 strain.

News.Az